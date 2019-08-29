Lian Li 011-Dynamic XL Case Review

/ 1 min ago

Next Page »

Regular eTeknix readers may recall our review of the Lian Li 011-Dynamic just a couple of months ago. Well, Lian Li is back and they’re going big! The new Lian Li 01–Dynamic XL is their latest monster-case built for those with big intentions. Massive water cooling and air cooling potential, huge tempered glass windows, and uncompromising hardware support? It has them all, and then some. If that’s not enough, it’s also ROG Certified. Albeit, to my knowledge that means the built-in RGB can be used with Aura Sync and it has a ROG logo on the side. But hey, that’s still cool with me.

Lian Li 011-Dynamic XL

While it’s clearly not a bulk consumer-focused case, the 011-Dynamic XL is still pretty exciting. There’s certainly a market for big, flashy, overbuilt, expensive PC cases. For the enthusiast market, you’re unlikely to want to house £4k worth of graphics cards and likely the same value of CPU, motherboard and RAM in a £100 case; although it can be easily done. Something like the XL is more fitting, literally in size, to the extreme end of the hardware market.

Features

  • Support ATX and EEB Motherboards
  • Up to 320mm and 280mm radiators
  • Up to 9 x 120mm fans or 4 x 140mm and 2 x 120mm fans
  • 11 x 2.5″ SSD mounts
  • 4 x 3.5″ HDD Mounts
  • 8 PCIe slots
  • Tempered glass front and side
  • Tool-free side panel design
  • Dual-chamber installation

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and features, please visit the official product page here.

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives