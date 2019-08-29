Lian Li 011-Dynamic XL Case Review

Regular eTeknix readers may recall our review of the Lian Li 011-Dynamic just a couple of months ago. Well, Lian Li is back and they’re going big! The new Lian Li 01–Dynamic XL is their latest monster-case built for those with big intentions. Massive water cooling and air cooling potential, huge tempered glass windows, and uncompromising hardware support? It has them all, and then some. If that’s not enough, it’s also ROG Certified. Albeit, to my knowledge that means the built-in RGB can be used with Aura Sync and it has a ROG logo on the side. But hey, that’s still cool with me.

Lian Li 011-Dynamic XL

While it’s clearly not a bulk consumer-focused case, the 011-Dynamic XL is still pretty exciting. There’s certainly a market for big, flashy, overbuilt, expensive PC cases. For the enthusiast market, you’re unlikely to want to house £4k worth of graphics cards and likely the same value of CPU, motherboard and RAM in a £100 case; although it can be easily done. Something like the XL is more fitting, literally in size, to the extreme end of the hardware market.

Features

Support ATX and EEB Motherboards

Up to 320mm and 280mm radiators

Up to 9 x 120mm fans or 4 x 140mm and 2 x 120mm fans

11 x 2.5″ SSD mounts

4 x 3.5″ HDD Mounts

8 PCIe slots

Tempered glass front and side

Tool-free side panel design

Dual-chamber installation

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and features, please visit the official product page here.