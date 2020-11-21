Lian Li Expands PC-O11D Series with New O11D MINI

LIAN LI Industrial Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of aluminum chassis and PC accessories, has today announced the launch of its PC-O11D MINI, the newest and most compact addition to the O11D series.

Available in white with aluminum accents, and black with a glossy finish, the O11D MINI takes on a highly modular approach to accommodate Mini-ITX, mATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboard sizes while still offering high-performance water cooling configurations. With its modular and interchangeable back panel, and included pump mounts, the O11D MINI brings a new level of DIY to the PC industry while keeping a minimalist and modern chassis design.

Lian Li O11D MINI

The O11D MINI supports a wide range of configurations with a modular rear panel. Adjustable into 3 positions, the I/O shield rear panel can be positioned at the top with 7 expansion slots, in the middle with 5 expansion slots, and at the bottom with 3 expansion slots. Each bracket can be easily removed and relocated to support either large E-ATX to M-ATX motherboards (with the addition of an included extension bar next to the motherboard tray) or small ITX motherboards, which offer the most room for custom water cooling.

Cooling Potential

The O11D MINI offers endless possibilities for optimal cooling configurations. The well thought out filtered vents and multiple mounting points for radiators and fans at the top, bottom, and beside the motherboard, can adapt to an all-air cooling, full custom water cooling, or a mix of AIO and air cooling system. Depending on the location and size of the motherboard installed, up to 9 fans can be fitted in the chassis, or even a 360 mm thick radiator at the top or bottom with a 280 radiator beside the motherboard, offering enough flexibility to choose a well-adapted thermal solution and prevent any system from throttling.

The O11D MINI comes with pump mounting brackets in 3 different styles, which gives more flexibility for vertical and horizontal alignment of the pump. All fitted with elongated holes for adjustment, the pump can be mounted at the bottom of the case, in a raised position, or on top of a radiator or fan.

Updated Look!

Following the design of the O11D series, the O11D MINI brings in small changes giving it a clean modern look. Starting with airflow, the top, rear, and bottom ventilation holes now feature a honeycomb pattern for improved performance. While the white version sports an elegant brushed aluminium strip at the front of the case, the black version replaces this strip with glass and adds acrylic (with brushed silkscreen underneath) at the top. Both versions feature the same IO at the top, which includes one audio/mic jack, two USB 3.0 ports (Type-A), one USB 3.1 port (Type-C), and a power button.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The O11D MINI black and white are available for pre-order now with an MSRP of $99.00. Optional accessories will soon be available after launch, including a replacement backplate to mount the GPU vertically, as well as a hot-swap backplate add-on for the drive cage. In addition, a version of the O11D MINI including a fully modular 700 watt 80+ Gold SFX PSU will be available in the near future.

For more information, you can check out the official Lian Li website via the link here!

