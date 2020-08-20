Lian Li Unveils its New Interlocking System with the UNI FAN SL120

LIAN LI Industrial Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of aluminum chassis and PC accessories, announces the UNI FAN SL120, an innovative approach to reducing cables by interlocking and daisy-chaining the fans. Designed as 120 mm high static pressure PWM fans with addressable RGB LEDs, the UNI FAN SL120 has a newly patented quick-connect daisy-chaining style system that simplifies cable management and mounting efforts. With up to 16 fans (4 sets of 4) under one fan controller, users can easily create an adapted profile to match their fan speed and synchronized lighting effect needs via the highly intuitive L-Connect software. Available in black or white, the UNI FAN SL120 offers a new premium look with lighting effects that do not compromise on performance.

Lian Li UNI FAN SL120

Focused on giving users more control over fan functionality, the clean and intuitive interface of the L-Connect software provides instant speed and RGB light management for individual fans or simultaneous control over all 4 clusters of fans. With 5 fan speed profiles, 14 lighting effects, and control over each effect’s color, brightness, direction, and speed, L-Connect allows full customization of the look and feel of the system. Alternatively, users can choose to sync with the motherboard software via the simple toggle of a switch.

Interconnect to Simplify

Say goodbye to cable clutter and time wasted tightening screws with the new interlocking mechanism of the Lian Li UNI FAN SL120. Designed to slide and lock, the interlocking mechanism and quick-connect PINs ensure that structural rigidity and power is sustained along the cluster of fans. With its modular approach, power to the fan blades and LEDs is provided by an easy sliding connector, meaning only two cables are necessary to power up to 4 fans. Connected to a hub that can host up to 4 clusters, this means up to 16 fans require only 8 cables, compared to 32 with traditional fans, making cable management a breeze. And since the cluster acts as one, the sturdiness means fewer screws are required to mount the fans securely to the system, saving precious time and avoiding awkward screwing positions during the installation process.

Specifications

Made to Last & Made With Style

Each PWM high static pressure Lian Li UNI FAN SL120 offers great performance with speeds ranging between 800 to 1900 rpm at low noise levels thanks to the fluid dynamic bearing technology which provides a thin layer of fluid to support the load of the fan blades. In addition, each fan features a magnet centered at the back to reduce vibrations and noise while in operation. While providing sufficient airflow, the 32 addressable LEDs in each fan provide a smooth customizable lighting effect that shines through the diffuser on each side of the fan, bringing a unique style to PC builds.

Price & Availability

Combining style, performance, and creativity, the white and the black UNI FAN SL120 are available for pre-order starting August 19th, 2020, at an MSRP of $79.99 USD for a pack of 3 (fan controller included), and $24.99 USD for the single pack (controller not included). It must be noted that the controller included in the pack of 3 is required to operate the UNI FAN SL120.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official Lian Li product website via the link here!

