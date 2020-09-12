Lian Li Lancool 215 Mid-Tower PC Case Review

Lian Li were once the masters of the extremely expensive and high-end PC case. Actually, they still are, and do craft some truly innovative high-end products. However, when they turned their hands to simpler materials like steel and glass, we quickly saw that while Lian Li was great at working with aluminium and big budgets, they were legendary at making modern PC gaming cases out of steel and glass. The Lancool II is by far one of the best examples of this, packing more features than you can imagine and still coming in at a very impressive price.

Lian Li Lancool 215 Mid-Tower PC Case

So, what will happen when Lian Li try to hit an even more affordable price point? We’re talking about $70 or less this time, but still ticking all those lovely premium boxes. Big airflow, large ARGB fans, impressive hardware support, a PSU shroud, modular storage options, tempered glass. It’s all here, and the only thing they’ve cut back on is the retail price. Of course, that really grabbed my attention, so let’s dive in for a closer look and see what Lian Li has to offer!