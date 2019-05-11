Lian-Li Lancool One Digital PC Case Review
Peter Donnell / 22 mins ago
Lancool One Digital
Not all PC cases are made equal, and that’s something Lian-Li has proven time and time again. The masters of aluminium and glass are back, with the drop-dead gorgeous Lancool One Digital. Lashings of brushed aluminium, a huge tempered-glass side panel, and some clever front panel RGB integration should go a long way to justifying this cases’ (almost) £100 price tag.
It’s not all show and no go either. It offers support for E-ATX and ATX motherboards, plenty of cooling support, vertical GPU mounting, a PSU shroud and so much more. For those who are wanting to build a premium PC gaming system, it seems like the perfect tool for the job. However, it looks good on paper, but today we’ll be diving in for a closer look at what the latest Lian-Li has to offer. I must admit though, I have very high hopes for this one.
Features
- Striking brushed aluminium front panel with pre-installed addressable RGB LED lighting
- Robust tempered glass side panel
- Convenient snap and lock mechanism for installing and removing components
- Room for up to E-ATX form factor motherboards and plenty of components.
Specifications
- Case Type: Midi Tower
- Dimensions: (W)220mm x(H)472mm x(D)450mm
- Case weight: 8.25kg
- M/B Type: E-ATX/ATX/Micro-ATX
- VGA: 420mm
- CPU Cooler: 175mm
For in-depth specifications and hardware support, please visit the official product page here.
Product Trailer
What Lian-Li Had to Say
“The Lian Li LANCOOL ONE Digital is an elegantly designed case. It features a brushed aluminium front panel with a distinct diamond shaped air inlet with integrated, addressable RGB LED lighting to create appealing visual effects. The left-side of the LANCOOL ONE has a tempered glass side panel, which lets you display the components you’ve assembled within the case. Thanks to a convenient snap and lock mechanism the case can be modified without tools.” – Lian Li @ OCUK