Lian Li Launches LANCOOL ONE White Edition Case

New Editions of the LANCOOL ONE Case

Lian Li has announced that they are also releasing an alternate white edition of their LANCOOL ONE mid-tower case. The original LANCOOL ONE of course came out last month. It has a notable brushed aluminium front panel with a diamond shaped air inlet at the center that has an RGB LED accent. The result is a stylish case that is considerably more affordable than other full aluminium Lian Li cases.

Moreover, Lian Li is also announcing a limited edition Champagne Gold panel version. This is similar to the White Edition except the brushed aluminium front is tinted gold. This one however is apparently not for sale anywhere. Plus, it is a true limited edition that there are only five that exist on earth.

How Can I Get a Champagne Edition LANCOOL ONE Case?

Although you cannot purchase this model, this special edition is actually specifically for Lian Li’s giveaway. So you can actually win one. To join, simply follow the instructions in the raffle link: HERE.

This is open to worldwide audiences so those in other regions do not need to worry. Your odds are the same as everyone else. To enter, you need a Gleam.io account and only need to visit Lian Li’s website. Additional entries are possible through social media. So you need a Facebook account, Instagram, or YouTube account to get three more. Four if you share it on your Facebook wall.

This promo period will end on October 3rd, 2018.