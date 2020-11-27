Lian Li Launches ST120 Fans and ARGB Cable Kit

LIAN LI, a leading manufacturer of aluminum chassis and PC accessories, is proud to give GALAHAD AIO enthusiasts the opportunity to complete their builds with the ST120, available in packs of 3, in black and in white.

In addition, LIAN LI launches the ARGB Cable Kit for LIAN LI ARGB devices to solve the issue of port scarcity on modern motherboards to connect all devices. Creating a unified look and solving the headache of interconnectivity has never been easier.

Lian Li ST120 Fans and ARGB Cable Kit

Now available separately from the GALAHAD AIO, the ST120 offers users a way to improve their system performance while getting a uniform look. The high static pressure ST120s are PWM fans which operate between 800 and 1900 RPM, and deliver a maximum airflow of 69.17 CFM and air pressure of 2.6 mmH20, making them ideal replacement fans for any AIOs capable of hosting 120 mm fans.

Sporting a solid frame, the ST120s are quiet yet powerful, thanks to their industrial-grade motor, fluid dynamic bearing, and extra magnetic support which all work together to eliminate friction and vibration. Equipped with addressable RGB LEDs that can be synchronized with the motherboard lighting software or managed via the included controller, the ST120 can display a wide array of lighting effects. (17 modes including 7 solid colors).

ARGB Cable Kit

While having multiple ARGB devices in a system is visually impressive, finding enough ports on the motherboard or the controller to power and connect them all is not easy. The ARGB Cable Kit solves that problem. For builds featuring Strimer or STRIMER PLUS, Bora Digital fans, UNI FANS, ST120, GALAHAD AIO, and/or a Lancool II Side Diffused LEDs, the ARGB cable kit helps interconnect these devices to either plug them directly to a single motherboard ARGB header for light synchronization, a single motherboard PWM header for fan speed control, or the UNI FAN hub for in software light management.

The 3 pack of ST120 fans in black and in white and the ARGB Cable Kit are available for pre-order now with an MSRP of $39.99 USD and $12.99 USD respectively. – For more information, you can visit the official product pages below:

