Lian Li PC-O11 Air Chassis Now Available for Pre-order

Introducing the PC-O11 Air

Lian Li is releasing a new variation of their popular PC-O11 and PC-O11 Dynamic chassis. This time it goes by the name PC-O11 Air, and as the name suggests, it offers superior airflow compared to previous versions. That is because it forgoes the multiple tempered glass side panels with an airflow friendly mesh instead. This maximizes airflow no matter the hardware setup.

The chassis still has a tempered glass side panel of course, allowing users to show off the system. Users can fit up to 360mm radiators inside and has room for 240mm and 280mm radiators simultaneously as well. In fact, it has room for up to three 360mm radiators at the same time.

Due to its dual-chambered design, the main chamber with the video card and motherboard does not have to contend with space for storage and the PSU. It even has room for up to two PSUs at the same time. Maximum GPU length support is 450mm and maximum CPU cooler height is 155mm.

In terms of storage, there is room for up to 6 2.5″ SSDs and three 3.5″ HDDs. Plus, it supports motherboards up to E-ATX form factors.

How Much is the Lian Li PC-O11 Air?

The Lian Li PC-O11 Air is now available for pre-order from Overclockers UK from £124.99.