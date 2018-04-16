Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Chassis Now Available in the UK

Now Available from OverclockersUK

The PC-O11 Dynamic chassis which Lian Li announced two months ago is finally available in the UK. It retains the dual- chambered design of the highly popular PC-O11 from last year, and adds a few more features. The PC-O11 Dynamic chassis is available in black or white, measuring 275mm x 450mm x 450mm and weighs in at a hefty 9.7 kg. This is the chassis designed in co-operation with notable German overclocker Der8auer. So it focuses on scalability and ease of assembly. It is also much more compact than the original PC-O11.

This chassis is also quite roomy, with space for E-ATX motherboards. As usual, it uses aluminium panels which is what Lian Li is most famous for. It also makes use of tempered glass panels so that the interior is clearly visible. Aside from the elegant look, the front panel is also modernized, with two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Type-C port, so that it is compatible with most modern mobile devices. In terms of component support, users can mount radiators up to 90mm thick at the top, and CPU coolers up to 155mm tall. Video cards up to 150mm wide is also supported.

How Much is the Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic?

The chassis is now available for pre-order for only £99.95 for a limited time via OverclockersUK. After which, the standard price is £114.95 after the pre-order period ends.