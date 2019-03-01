Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Chassis Now Available

/ 3 hours ago

Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Chassis Now Available

Lian Li and Razer Team Up

Lian Li is announcing the launch of the new Razer Edition version of their PC-O11 Dynamic chassis. This is the same award-winning PC-O11 Dynamic that enthusiast builders love. Except this time it is imbued with Razer Chroma RGB LED and even has Razer green USB ports.  The front of the chassis as well as the side panel is tempered glass, providing a full view of the hardware interior. Now a Razer logo is also etched at the front, while RGB LED lighting along the edges accentuate the view.

Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Chassis Now Available

The chassis measures 275mm x 450mm x 450mm and weighs in at a hefty 9.7 kg. This chassis was originally designed with a focus on scalability and ease of assembly. It is also much more compact than the original PC-O11.

Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Chassis Now Available

As usual, it uses aluminium panels which is what Lian Li is most famous for. Aside from the elegant look, the front panel is also modernized, with two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Type-C port, so that it is compatible with most modern mobile devices. In terms of component support, users can mount radiators up to 90mm thick at the top, and CPU coolers up to 155mm tall. Video cards up to 150mm wide is also supported.

How Much is the PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Case?

The limited edition chassis is now available for pre-order in the UK via OverclockersUK for £149.99. Those who pre-order through this link are also eligible for a FREE Razer Deathadder gaming mouse with the purchase.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results