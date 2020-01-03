Lian Li Reveal CES 2020 Product Launches

Lian Li is undoubtedly one of the most prestige names when it comes to PC chassis designs and with CES 2020 literally just days away, we’re expecting to see some pretty amazing things from them.

In teasing a little of what we can expect, however, Lian Li has formally announced a number of products that they will be highlighting or launching during the event! – Let’s take a look!

LIAN LI O11D MINI

“By popular demand, the O11 DYNAMIC is revamped as a smaller yet modular tower case. With volume of only 38 liters. With the O11D MINI, LIAN LI presents a case that is breaking the boundary. By being able to house Mini-ITX, Micro ATX, or ATX motherboards. The O11D MINI supports an impressive amount of hardware depending on your motherboard form factor. Keeping water cooling in mind, as is the tradition for the O11D series, the versatile and modular O11D MINI can either host 3 x 280mm radiators when using a Mini-ITX, 1 x 280 mm and 1 x 240mm radiators or 2 x 240mm when using a Micro ATX, or 2 x 240mm radiators when using an ATX motherboard.”

LIAN LI LANCOOL 315

“A new addition to the LANCOOL series, the LANCOOL 315 is designed with modularity and ease of build in mind. In order to make things as seamless and as easy as possible for the users, the LANCOOL 315 features a removable motherboard tray that gives you the possibility to almost build your entire PC externally. In addition, PC enthusiasts will be able to decide later on if they want to build a PC for show. Or build for performance as the LANCOOL 315 comes with two panel options, either a mesh or a glass front panel. Allowing you to decide between air intake or aesthetic with the same chassis.”

LIAN LI LANCOOL II MESH

“2019 can be defined as the year rocked by the arrival of the LANCOOL II. The critically acclaimed case of the year has a new front panel for an even better airflow design. The LANCOOL II MESH is built with mesh front panel and flip shroud panels. To provide unrestricted air intake from both sides of the case. Replacing the shroud panels with mesh means you won’t have to compromise on temperature management performance for your PSU and GPU located at the bottom of the case.”

LIAN LI STRIMER PLUS

“The STRIMER is getting a refreshed design with the STRIMER PLUS. Featuring a total of 120 LEDs housed in a silicon shield, the PLUS can elevate RGB lighting and produce a truly stunning LED effect. The mounting and connectivity of the STRIMER PLUS have also been improved to make “RGBing” your PC as simple as plug and go! We can’t wait to see all the creative work to come out with the new STRIMER PLUS.”

When Will We Know More?

With CES 2020 set to launch on January 6th, Lian Li and many, many, other PC component manufacturers will be in attendance to show off their latest products. We will, of course, be there ourselves to check this all out. So for the latest news direct from the showroom floor, be sure to check out our website and social media.

For more information on these Lian Li products, you can visit their official website via the link here!

