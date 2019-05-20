Lian Li Rolls Out the BORA Digital RGB Fan Series

Addressable RGB Version of BORA RGB Fan

Lian Li is rolling out a much requested digital version of their BORA RGB LED fan. They are calling this simply BORA Digital, and it is available in standard 120mm size.

Digital means that users can individually address each LED colour, so users can have multiple colours at the same time on the same fan. Contrast this with traditional analog RGB LED which can only be the same colour at the same time.

Moreover, Lian Li offers the frame in three different variants: Silver, Space Grey and Black. All colour-netural so it does not clash with the user’s preferred RGB LED colour pick. Each fan has 12 individual RGB LEDs inside the hub, which light up the transluscent fan blades.

Each fan connects via PWM and operates at 900 to 1800 RPM. It produces up to 1.46mm H2O of static pressure with a max airflow of 57.97 CFM. In terms of acoustical noise, it generates between 19.4 dBA to 29 dBA.

How Much Are These Lian Li BORA Digital RGB Fans?

Lian Li offers the BORA Digital RGB fans in a 3-piece kit for $59.99 USD. This includes not only three RGB LED fans, but a hardware RGB controller, power cables and daisy chain cables as well.

These are now available via NewEgg.com