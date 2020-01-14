Lian Li Unleash New Hardware at CES 2020

We’ve already seen a range of impressive new cases from Lian Li here at CES 2020. However, one of the more obscure products from 2019 has been given a nice update too. The Strimer is now the Strimer Plus! The RGB PSU extension cable now offers a whopping 120 LEDs and comes in both 24-pin and dual 8-pin GPU power cable options.

While this isn’t exactly an essential upgrade to your PC, it’s certainly a vibrant one. With so many addressable LEDs built-in, you can really go crazy with the lighting customisation on this one too. There’s a huge range of effects, rainbows, fades, patterns and more that can be deployed.

What great is that it simply clips over your existing cables. At around $69, it’s not cheap, but it’s pretty unique and I’m sure it’ll be a big hit for Lian Li in 2020.

Their new Uni Fan is finally out of the prototype phase too. One thing we hate about dealing with fans is that they all need their own power cable, fan cable, RGB cable, etc. However, the Uni Fan can be daisy-chained to each other.

It’s only available in 120mm models at the moment, but their are plans for a 140mm model in the near future.

As you can see, the fans slide apart/together.

There are some pins down the side that allow them to be chained together.

Snap them together, and the RGB, power, etc, are shared between them with ease.

Plus, since they’re all individually addressable, you can set their RPM, lighting and more all independently through the included software.

Honestly, I think this may be one of my favourite things from CES 2020!

Speaking of things that are now out of the prototype phase. Their stunning Odyssey X case is now ready for the world. This case comes with a wide range of options. You can mount it like a standard ATX mid-tower, you can turn it on its side for a vertical case, and you can even have it flat like a test bench. What I really love are the split window side panels that open up like doors, allowing for unique placement options and easy access. At around $400 it’s not cheap, but given how flexible it is, I can certainly see the appeal.

