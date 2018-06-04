Lian Li Unveils the World’s First RGB Power Connector Cable

Not Your Average PSU Extension Cable

Lian Li is announcing a different product from their usual aluminium enclosure. They are announcing the world’s first RGB LED power connector cable extension at Computex 2018. This project is the result of Lian Li working with world-famous overclocker DER8AUER of Germany.

How is the RGB LED Controlled?

This extension cable called ‘Strimer’ is customizable via motherboard software through an addressable header pin. Which means it is compatible with new digital LED headers. Most mainboard manufacturers include both an analog and a digital RGB LED header. However, the digital addressable LED allows for easier control, customization and configuration.

There is also a hardware controller and Lian Li provides several behavioural lighting presets. In fact, the Strimer RGB LED cable has 10 built-in options which the users can cycle through with the provided hardware controller. This allows even those with an older motherboard or those without a digital LED header to still use it on their build.

This is an extension cable so it does not replace existing PSU cables. Also, this makes it compatible with every single unit, even non-modular PSUs.

How Much is the Lian Li Strimer RGB LED Connector Cable?

Lian Li did not disclose pricing yet, but they are showing the product to the media attending Computex 2018. More details will be available once it launches.

