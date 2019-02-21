Lian Li Wants to Thank Fans with Hardware Giveaway

Celebrating a Successful 2018

Lian Li is celebrating a successful 2018 by thanking fans with a giveaway early in 2019. All it needs is for fans to vote for their favourite Lian Li product released in 2018, and they get a chance to win the hardware.

Here’s a quick recap of what new products arrived in 2018:

PC-O11 Dynamic – Available in two colours, the PC-O11 dynamic offers a full view of the internals through tempered glass front and side panels. It also has plenty of room for enthusiast-class hardware including liquid cooling radiators.

PC-O11 Air Chassis – Taking cues from the PC-O11 Dynamic, the PC-O11 Air is the higher-airflow variant, replacing the front glass panel with a high-airflow intake mesh.

LANCOOL ONE Chassis – Aside from the roomy PC-O11 Dynamic, there is also the LANCOOL ONE chassis. It is available in white, black and white with gold front. Also unique is an RGB LED strip at the front and high-airflow top panel.

Strimer RGB LED Cables – Aside from cases, Lian Li also launched their unique Strimer RGB LED PSU cables. Users have the option of the 24-pin and/or the GPU power connector to really show off their hardware build.

How Do I Enter This Giveaway?

1. Like and follow LIANLI HQ FB page

2. Vote on the link below for your favorite 3 items* and LIAN LI will randomly select a winner. Winners will win the items they voted for.

Voting Link: http://www.lian-li.com/2019/2018_product_giveaway/

Voting Deadline: February 22, 2019

Winner Announcement: 02/25/2019

*O11 Dynamic-White / O11 Dynamic-Black / O11 Air / Strimer 24 PIN CABLE / Strimer 8 PIN CABLE / LANCOOL ONE-White / LANCOOL ONE-Black / BORA Lite 120-Black / BORA Lite Fan –Silver

(If the items chosen by the winner are out of stock, LIANLI reserves the right to send out a different color or version.)