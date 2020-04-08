Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti Hits eBay

Announced back in February, following a little bit of teasing, Nvidia confirmed that they were releasing limited edition 2080 Ti graphics cards. Coming with a design based on Cyberpunk 2077 (back when the game was supposed to be released in April) it was, without a doubt, a pretty hot ticket. Especially considering that only 200 were going to be made available to the public!

Well, in something that comes as no surprise, one of them has appeared online via eBay. Yes, the owner is trying (with more than a little success) to sell it!

Nvidia 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

Available to bid on now (well, at the time of writing) the graphics card appears to be absolutely brand new. The owner has even included a picture of the seal to show that they didn’t even bother opening it. Probably a wise move if this was always their intention.

With the bidding currently up to $5,100, considering the person got it for free (as was the Nvidia promotion), the ‘current’ owner is clearly going to be more than a little happy about this situation. Is it right, though?…

What Do We Think?

This graphics card would clearly be a pretty amazing thing to own. I must admit though, I am left with a rather poor taste in my mouth. Remember, these graphics cards were not sold. Nvidia gave them away. As such, and feel free to call me an idealist, I’d have hoped that these would’ve ended up in the hands of someone who really wanted it! As you can see in the pictures though, this person never even unboxed it!

That being said, for the price it’s achieved, would I have done the same thing in their position? Probably! For this price, you could easily buy 3 standard Nvidia 2080 Ti’s. Even then you’d still have more than enough change left over to buy at least a dozen copies of the game!

If, incidentally, you want to put in a late bid yourself, you can check out the official eBay product listing via the link here!

What do you think? Would you have kept or sold yours if you won one? How much do you think this will sell for? Are you going to place a bid? – Let us know in the comments!