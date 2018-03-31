Lindsay Lohan Loses GTA V Legal Case Appeal

Lindsay Lohan loses GTA V Appeal

It’s incredible to think that GTA 5, despite all its popularity, it nearly 5 years old. The fact that the game still regularly tops the seller’s list clearly shows that it is showing no signs of slowing down. What you may remember though is shortly after release Lindsay Lohan sued Rockstar Games for what she felt was a direct representation of her in the game. As such, she launched legal action against Rockstar for her perceived portrayal.

Despite losing the initial case, she decided to appeal the decision. Well, the appeal is now over and in a report via SkyNews, Lindsay Lohan has again lost drawing a line under the matter.

A question of a representation rather than a direct copy

In the appeal, the court has upheld the ruling that the character portrayed in the image above is more of a presentation of beach lifestyle rather than specifically of her. The judge felt satisfied that the image in question was more of a generic ’20-something’ at the beach rather than any direct parody or copy.

Admittedly, I was amazed that this was still going on. Despite the ruling, I think Lindsay Lohan might have had a point. Not that they would ever admit to it, but I suspect Rockstar Games may have used her image. At the very least, likely as a character drawing guideline.

No more action!

Based on the failure of the appeal, this draws a line under the whole matter. The Judge who ruled on the appeal has made things very clear: “The amended complaint was properly dismissed because the artistic renderings are indistinct, Satirical representations of the style, look, and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman that are not reasonably identifiable as plaintiff.”

What do you think though? Did GTA use her image or is it just a coincidence? – Let us know in the comments!