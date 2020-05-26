Linux Creator Switches to Threadripper After 15 Years with Intel

Since the launch of AMD Ryzen back in 2017, we’ve seen a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of Team Red. With masses of consumers (some for the first time) moving to the platform, it has seen AMD’s market share increase to levels not seen since the mid-2000s. This ‘move’, however, hasn’t merely been restricted to general users. With many major companies and organizations making the switch, things are definitely looking rosy over at Advanced Micro Devices.

In a report via TechSpot, however, it seems that AMD has claimed yet another major scalp. Yes, Linus Torvalds, one of the primary creators of the Linux operating system has announced that he has officially moved to Threadripper!

Linus Torvalds Switches to AMD Threadripper

So, just how significant is this? Well, being associated with one of the biggest non-mainstream operating systems, Linus Torvalds is definitely a person of some stature in the tech world. When you consider, however, that for 15-years he had been an ardent Intel customer, however, it makes his recent switch to Threadripper even more dramatic!

“The biggest excitement this week for me was just that I upgraded my main machine, and for the first time in about 15 years, my desktop isn’t Intel-based. No, I didn’t switch to ARM yet, but I’m now rocking an AMD Threadripper 3970x. My ‘allmodconfig’ test builds are now three times faster than they used to be.”

What Do We Think?

With Linus Torvalds now officially making the switch to AMD Threadripper, it’s the latest in a significant trend of ‘big’ industry names making the swap to Team Red. And they’re not, incidentally, changing just for the sake of being provocative.

AMD Ryzen has completely turned everything around and many would argue that their platform (along with Threadripper) is now the preferential choice not only in terms of price, but also in overall performance. If this trend continues, however, then we fully expect to see a near 50/50 consumer market share before the end of the year! Something that no one would’ve predicted 4 years ago!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!