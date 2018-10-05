Live Action Mega Man Movie Confirmed!

Mega Man is certainly a franchise was is seeing a pretty strong revival at the moment. If we overlook the (pretty bad) ‘Mighty Number 9’ that was for legal purposes, definitely not a Mega Man game, on the more positive side of things, we’ve seen many of the original classic games brought to fresh life with modern system releases. We’ve even, just this week, seen a brand new Mega Man game come out to more than solid reviews.

In terms of a live-action adaption though? Well, sure, it sounds possible, but really? Well, yes! In an official post on the Capcom website, it has been confirmed that a Mega Man adaptation is currently in production! The news comes hot on the back of Capcom also (finally) confirming what we already know. Specifically that a Monster Hunter film was also in development!

What Has Capcom Said?

In regards to the Mega Man movie, Capcom has said the following;

“The feature film, tentatively titled MEGA MAN, will be written and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and is scheduled to be distributed by 20th Century Fox. Chernin Entertainment, responsible for the Planet of the Apes series, will be producing it with Masi Oka, of Heroes fame. Based on the influential and globally beloved Mega-Man franchise, Capcom aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans as well, with an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for.” – Capcom

What Do We Think?

We’ve certainly seen a lot of video game adaptations over the years and some have, most definitely, been better than others. Could a Mega-Man film work? Sure! It certainly has the potential. Will it be good though? Ahh, well, that would, of course, depend on firstly what you consider good and secondly your expectations.

If nothing else though, this might hopefully be a fun little romp for our favourite side-scrolling shooter!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!