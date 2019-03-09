Live Action One-Piece Adaptation Is Coming To Netflix

One Piece Is Heading To Netflix

Currently spanning over 900 manga chapters and 800 anime episodes, the One Piece franchise is perhaps the biggest current Shonen Jump franchises around. If not the biggest, then it is certainly the longest still going.

Running for such a length of time, the show has consistently proven to be popular with the fans. It has (surprisingly) always remained fresh and interesting throughout. Even if Luffy still hasn’t found the One Piece.

It will, therefore, be of huge interest to fans to hear that a live-action adaptation appears to be on the way as a Netflix exclusive!

What Do We Know About It?

At the time of writing, the listing only appears for US Netflix users, but a search of the catatogue will, at the very least, show a ‘placeholder’ listing. The description reads:

“Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with his trusty crew to find the One Piece treasure and become the ultimate Pirate King! Based on the Manga by Eiichiro Oda.”

What Do We Think?

It seems that over the last 10 years or so, live action adaptations of mange/anime series has become very popular. The results, however, have often been hit and miss.

To give you an example, while the original Japanese live-action Death Note was excellent (and in my opinion had a better ending than even the manga), the more recent American adaptation was simply awful!

With this being such a loved franchise as well, the short answer is that there’s about 100 ways for them to get this wrong and probably only 2-3 to get it right. – Lets hope they hit this out of the park!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!