Logitech G Launches a New Lineup of Vibrant Gaming Gear

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear has today introduced a new collection of gaming gear that celebrates self-expression and the fun side of gaming. The centerpiece of the new Logitech G-Series Color Collection is the G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. Featuring four vibrant colors, the new G733 gaming headset is a full-featured, wireless headset that fits with your style and helps make your gaming experience more reflective of your world. Rounding out the Color Collection is the G203 and G305 Gaming Mice and G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard.

Logitech G Launches Vibrant Gaming Gear

From gaming accessories to product packaging, grey, white and black colors have historically dominated the gaming industry, but as gaming expands to meet the needs of more diverse consumers, personal expression through this community is shifting.

Through social media, the advent of user generated content (UGC) and the rapid rise in streaming, content creators’ gear and gaming rooms are increasingly on display, encouraging these gamers to put more thought into the colors they use and what it conveys about their individual style and personality. Investing in one’s surrounding environment to reflect inner expressions lends to a more immersive gaming experience and Logitech G’s new Color Collection will amplify that.

The new G733 wireless headset comes in your choice of White, Blue, Lilac and Black. It only weighs 278 g, features new colorful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed. To accompany the G733, Logitech G unveiled a collection of color-coordinated head band straps, in addition to playful mic covers that are compatible with all Logitech G headsets and mic booms.

In addition to the G733, gamers can choose from a Black or White version of the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and Black, White, Blue and Lilac versions of the Logitech G203 Gaming Mouse and G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Price & Availability

The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $129 USD MSRP. The Straps, which are available in five options, will retail for $9.99 USD MSRP each; the set of five fun mic covers, for playful customization will retail for $9.99 USD MSRP. The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard retails for $229.99, while the Logitech G305 retails for $59.99 and the Logitech G203 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse retails for $39.99. All products are expected to be available in September of 2020.

For more information, you can check out the official Logitech G website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!