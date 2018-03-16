Logitech Introduces G560 LightSync PC Gaming Speaker

A New Gaming Speaker from Logitech

Logitech has a new desktop speaker designed with gamers in mind called the G560. Although the company is mostly known for their keyboards and mice, Logitech actually has a storied career in audio as well. In fact they have a rich 25-year heritage in designing premium audio devices.

The G560 itself provides 240 Watts Peak/120 Watts RMS power, suitable for music but especially for games. It even has 3D audio with DTS: X Ultra 1.0 for in-game positional audio. This not only gives players an advantage in-game but heightens the intensity of the match as well.

Does it Have RGB LED?

Yes, the Logitech G560 has some aesthetic flare as well to go with the audio quality. In fact, it is powered by Logitech’s advanced LightSync technology. This means the light and animation effects are customizable and can synchronize with the audio to what is happening on the screen. The RGB LED light provides 16.8 million color options, with four lighting zones.

What Connectors are Available on the Logitech G560?

Users can hook up the G560 in traditional 3.5mm or USB. For those who want to connect wirelessly, the speaker also has Bluetooth features. Connecting is easy too considering it comes equipped with Logitech Easy-Switch technology. This allows the user to connect any four devices and seamlessly switch between them. Users can even listen to a playlist from their smartphone while playing a game.

How Much is the Logitech G560 Speaker?

The G560 gaming speaker will be available beginning April 2018 for $199.99 USD. For more information, check out the first look video below showing the G560 in action.

First Look: G560 LightSync Speaker

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video