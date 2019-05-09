Logitech Launches the G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech G502 Goes Wireless

Logitech has finally added a wireless version of their beloved G502 gaming mouse series. They are calling this the G502 Lightspeed and it also gets several performance upgrades from the previous G502 mice.

Internally, the G502 Lightspeed uses Logitech’s HERO sensor. This is the same sensor they use for all their high-end mice. It even supports tracking resolutions of up to 16,000 DPI. Logitech also integrates a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M SoC to add advanced functions.

Externally, it still looks like the same G502. So users who like the layout and size of the original do not have to adjust much. That also means it has the same 11 programmable buttons as the original. Users can also take advantage of the adjustable weight system to customize it to their needs.

How Long is the G502 Lightspeed Battery Life?

With default lighting, a single charage can last up to 48 hours. If users disable the LED lighting completely however, it can last up to 60 hours.

The good news is that it does not take long to charge. Plugging it in for just 5 minutes via USB 2.0 provides 2.5 hours of use. Furthermore, with a Powerplay mousepad, users can continuously play without worrying about battery life.

How Much is the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse?

The G502 Lightspeed wireless will be available in May with an MSRP of $149.99.

For more information and to order, visit the G502 Lightspeed product page.