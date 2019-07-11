Logitech Launches the PRO X Gaming Headset

Logitech has unveiled their new PRO X Gaming headset, marrying Blue VO!CE techology with DTS HEADPHONE:X 2.0.

BLUE VO!CE microphone technology gives users the option of real-time voice filters to reduce noise, add compression and de-essing. Meanwhile, HEADPHONE:X 2.0 is the latest in object-based sound imaging from DTS. Ensuring that gamers get the most out of 7.1 surround for a truly immersive experience.

What Features Can Gamers Expect?

Aside from Blue and DTS features, the Logitech PRO X is also designed to be durable yet comfortable. It uses steel and lightweight aluminium for the frame. Meanwhile, the ear cups are padded with memory foam covered in PU leather. It also ships with alternative cloth ear pads for a more breathable option.

Inside each ear cup are next-gen Hybrid mesh PRO-G 50mm drivers. Expect a frequency range of between 20Hz to 20 KHz, with 91.7 dB SPL @ 1 mW & 1 cm sensitivity. Meanwhile, the 6mm Electret condenser microphone has a frequency response range of 100Hz to 10KHz.

How Much is the Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset?

The headset is now available for pre-order for $129.99 USD. This includes a carrying case, audio splitter, USB adapter, extension cables and replacement ear pads.

For more information, visit the official product landing page.