Long-Awaited EK-AIO Finally Ready For Release

EK may be best known for their custom loop liquid cooling. However, at CES 2020 they finally revealed the final version of their EK-AIO. We’ve seen this cooler in various forms of prototype for quite some time now, however, it’s finally ready for the wider world. Everything from the product to the packaging has been finalised, so it seems they’re ready to ship to retailers in the coming weeks.

It’ll be available in 120, 240 and 360mm sizes. All the models come equipped with EK-Vardar fans, addressable RGB fans, and digital RGB on the custom pump housing too.

I like that EK has really given it a lot of touches that make it look more custom too. The premium braiding on the tubing, bevelled edges on the fittings, and the pump looks like it comes from a custom cooling loop.

There’s no word on price or release date, but we’re told it’ll be competitive and launching very soon. We’ll update you with more news, reviews, etc, as soon as we can.

