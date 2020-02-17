Long-Lost StarCraft Ghost Video Shows New (Old) Gameplay

When Blizzard originally announced Starcraft: Ghost back in 2002, there was a lot of anticipation surrounding the game’s release and, specifically, the fact that Blizzard was taking the highly-popular franchise into the realms of FPS.

Unfortunately though, with the absolute explosion of World of Warcraft, Blizzard placed the project on indefinitely hold and then, relatively quietly, cancelled it entirely. It did, however, always leave us wondering what might have been.

Well, following a video posted on YouTube channel ‘Delzo Bezerra‘ we may have what might be our best answer to date.

Starcraft: Ghost Gameplay Video Emerges

Until this video was released, many would’ve suspected that there was very little else to be revealed from Starcraft: Ghost. As it turns out, however, a rather extensive demo build of the game was recently found. Where you ask? Well, apparently on a developers kit version of the Xbox 360. As such, we have a whole host of new (and previously unseen) content!

While Blizzard has been shutting down a lot of the videos taken from the demo, the one above does seem either to not be a problem to them or, perhaps more likely, they haven’t noticed it yet! We’d probably advise you to watch this while you can though. The chances are it isn’t going to be around for much longer.

What Do We Think?

Based on the fact that this was developed around 2002-2006, for the time, the video looks remarkably good. When you consider that this was the same year as Half-Life 2, you’d argue that Starcraft: Ghost was looking to be considerably more impressive.

Sadly though, it is all just speculation. Blizzard, quite frankly, is a shadow of the company it was 15 years ago. While Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 is on the way, the rather disastrous launch of Warcraft 3 Reforged will not have inspired too much confidence from their few remaining fans.

At least though, we get to see a glimpse of what could have been! It’s better than nothing I suppose.

What do you think? Do you think Blizzard will ever revisit this project? – Let us know in the comments!