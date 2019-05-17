Lords of the Fallen 2 in Trouble Again as New Dev is Dropped

Lord of the Fallen 2

I must admit that when Lords of the Fallen was released around 5 years ago, I did enjoy the game far more than I anticipated. Admittedly, it is something of a semi-shameful Dark Souls clone. Since I’m a huge fan of that franchise though, I wasn’t about to complain!

While not exactly smashing the charts, its success was certainly more than enough to warrant a sequel. Work on that, however, has hit more than a few bumps in the road since it was announced.

The latest comes courtesy of Eurogamer as CI Games, the company effectively in charge of the release, has confirmed that they have scrapped a deal with a publisher that was only confirmed last Summer.

Not A Good Split

Given the statement released by CI Games, it seems that the split has certainly not been a happy event for either party.

“The termination of the agreement was submitted due to inadequate execution by Defiant [of] a key work stage (milestone no. 11), a so-called vertical slice. The quality of the work was lower than expected by the company. As precisely described in the agreement. Despite three calls to improve the quality of this stage of work.”

With the termination of the contract with Defiant, CI Games now seem committed to developing the game ‘in-house’, albeit with more than a little outsourcing necessary.

What Do We Think?

This development certainly (again) throws the future of Lords of the Fallen 2 into a lot of doubt. While it still seems likely that it will be released, the question as to when (and in what state) is hugely open to question.

If history has taught us anything though, a troubled development rarely leads to an excellent game. In fact, I think LA Noire is the only exception to that rule I can think of.

If you have, however, been looking forward to Lords of the Fallen 2, the short answer is, don’t hold your breath!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!