Players will have to wait a few more months before getting their hands on Lords of the Fallen 2. In a short message published on X/Twitter, CI Games founder and CEO Marek Tyminski announced that the new chapter in the soulslike series will arrive in stores in April 2027, while the final release date will be announced sometime in December.

It’s also worth noting that this is not the first time the game has been delayed. Initially expected to launch in 2026, Lords of the Fallen 2 had already been pushed back last June to the first quarter of 2027.

Lords of the Fallen 2 Delayed Again Until 2027

Lords of the Fallen II: April 2027.



Exact date in December. pic.twitter.com/yYaevDqaxe — Marek Tyminski (@tyminski_marek) November 24, 2026

At the time, CI Games explained that the decision was made to give developers more time to polish the game and avoid the particularly strong competition during the Christmas period.

This time, however, the CEO has not provided any reason for the additional delay.

Another thing worth mentioning is that last October, the Polish company secured $32 million in funding to complete the game’s production, publish it, and refinance its existing bank debt.

CI Games, which will handle the distribution of the sequel itself, expects to repay the loan through sales revenue.

Considering that the launch date will be revealed in December, it is possible that the announcement could take place during The Game Awards 2026, although there is currently no confirmation of this.

Lords of the Fallen 2 is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.