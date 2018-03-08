Lost in Space Reboot Trailer Released and It Looks Incredible

A Modern Reboot of the 1965 TV Series

As popular and iconic as the original Lost in Space was back in the 1960’s, it hardly fares well under modern lenses. Just like other sci-fi shows in its day, it is quite campy and corny. The show was actually a sci-fi take on the Swiss Family Robinson, marooned in space instead of in a deserted island. It aired for three seasons on CBS, which by its third season saw the family traveling to other planets a la Star Trek.

Now Legendary Entertainment has developed the reboot of the show for Netflix. Judging by the latest full trailer released, it is a much different, more serious approach. Furthermore, the budget and production quality appears to be surprisingly high for a television series. Then again, Netflix is pledging $2 billion more in production spending in 2018 compared to 2017. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

When Will Lost in Space Premiere?

Netflix is premiering the TV series starting on April 13, 2018. Award-winning English director Neil Marshall (Hellboy, The Descent) directs the premiere episode. He is also the director for several episodes in the first season.

The cast includes Toby Stephens as John Robinson, family patriarch and expedition Commander. Stephens has worked previously with Marshall on the Starz’ pirate epic series Blacksails. Canadian actress Molly Parker (House of Cards, Dexter) plays Maureen Robinson, John’s wife and aerospace engineer. They are joined by their children Judy, Penny and Will played by Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Maxwell Jenkins.

Parker Posey (Superman Returns, Blade Trinity) plays the role of the unpredictable Dr. Smith. Switching the genders as the original Dr. Smith had a very strong child-predator vibe to him. Moreover, the resident robot also gets a much edgier makeover from the campy 60’s version. Now it actually looks dangerous. The design appears to be a cross between a Mass Effect Geth and Stranger Things‘ Demogorgon.

