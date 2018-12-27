Sim City NES Port Thought Lost Has Been Discovered

Sim City

When you think of classic gaming releases, Sim City is certainly a title that comes to mind. Admittedly, the most recent release from EA did the franchise no favours thanks to its horrific DRM requirement and pitifully small map sizes. Despite this though, it did little to diminish the love of the original PC version or, indeed, the SNES release.

If you cast your mind back into gaming history though, it may surprise you to learn that despite Sim City being such a stable of the SNES library, a NES version was made. Following a brief reveal in 1991, while the Super Nintendo version did release, the NES port completely vanished. Until now!

In a video released by the Video Game History Foundation, the NES version has resurfaced after being missing for over 27 years!

Can I Play It?

The game itself, for a NES release, was definitely rather polished. Sure, it isn’t perfect and certainly not as good as its counterparts, but it is surprising that it never saw an official release. Then again, it wasn’t an entirely uncommon practice for Nintendo to not release games developed late in the cycle of the NES. It was something they repeated when the SNES was replaced with the N64. While it might sound a little cynical, if you’ve got a newer system on the market, you’re frankly going to want people to make that transition.

You can, incidentally, download and play the game via the link here! – As always though, you do always download things at your own risk!

It is, however, amazingly impressive to see this

What do you think? Did you know Sim City had a NES version? – Let us know in the comments!