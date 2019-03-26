LOTR Gollum Game Revealed from Daedalic

It looks like Daedalic Entertainment is branching out in a big way. They’re well versed in narrative-driven gaming, no doubt about that. However, their next game will be action-adventure. What’s more, it’ll be based around the life and general backstory of Gollum from Lord of The Rings!

True To Tolkien

We’re told that they promise to stay true to the original material too. Now, I assume they mean the books, not the Peter Jackson editions. Of course, this would make sense, given the limited scope of the movie. At least, compared to the greater works of Lord of the Rings. Furthermore, there are many other books on the matter from Tolkien too, which they can draw from to expand that.

“We tell Gollum’s story from a perspective never seen before, in any storytelling medium, all the while staying true to the legendary books of J.R.R. Tolkien. At a time when the games industry is undergoing structural changes and seeing new business models evolve, we are excited to realize a huge new production based on a story that has stayed fresh and relevant for more than 60 years,” said Daedalic CEO Carsten Fichtelmann.

Serkis?

No reveal on this yet, but I would be shocked if Andy Serkis didn’t lend his motion capture and voice talents to the game. Of course, he played Gollum in the movies, but he’s also no stranger to video game work either. I really hope this happens.

Release Date

We’ve no no release date just yet beyond sometime in 2021. That’s a pretty long way off, but it sounds like some development is already well underway. The game will use Unreal Engine, and with the LOTR Amazon series expected to launch in in a year or so, it should land at a good time for the franchise.