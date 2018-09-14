Luigi’s Mansion 3 Is Confirmed For The Nintendo Switch

Following the reveal of the new Smash Brothers game, there were fears that Nintendo might have killed off Luigi. In the trailer, the evidence was certainly compelling. It seems though that Luigi is alive and well. Better still, he’s getting a brand new game release all to himself.

In a report via Eurogamer, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is officially on the way with a release planned for the Nintendo Switch!

Ghost Busting!

The new game will see Luigi again return to a haunted mansion. His job? To rid it of ghosts using nothing but his torch and trusty vacuum cleaner. Despite the off-spin never quite gaining the popularity of the mainstream Mario games, the Mansion series does have a remarkably strong following with the Nintendo fans. As such, seeing a new game heading to the Switch is great news!

When Is It Out?

In the trailer, we are given nothing more than a vague release date of 2019. So there’s no set date to quite get excited over yet. This is, however, clearly a work in progress. While the trailer looks great, it is nothing much more beyond 10-15 seconds of actual in-game footage.

Despite that though, I, and I’m sure many others of you, are looking forward to this. Not only is it a new game, but it’s coming to the fantastic Nintendo Switch!

What do you think? Have you ever played one of the Luigi’s Mansion games? Do you own a Nintendo Switch? – Let us know in the comments!