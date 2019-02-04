Machinima Is Permanently Shut Down With 81 Jobs Lost

Machinima Is Officially Dead

A little over 2 weeks ago, reports emerged that the entire YouTube video library for Machinima had been either removed or listed as private. The reasoning for this at the time was more than a little unclear. The company had recently been purchased by Fullscreen Media and some assumed that this move was perhaps simply to accommodate a rebranding.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that Machinima is officially dead. How do we know this? Well, all 81 of its staff members have reportedly been sacked!

What Was Machinima?

The Machinima group was one of the earliest ‘big players’ in terms of the YouTube revolution. The channel offered various content creators a much larger audience reach by putting their content through the brand. Modern changes to how YouTube works, however, have seen services like this fall into quite a significant decline. Machinima, like ScrewAttack, was not the force it was 8 years ago.

What About The Content?

The only remaining curious matter is what will happen to the content. With the removal of the videos, we saw literally 10-years of some of the internets most beloved content vanish overnight. It is, of course, still possible that it may reappear under a new platform of guise, but this is going to be deeply upsetting to the many people who created the content. We should note, however, that even they were not informed of its removal.

What do you think? Are you saddened to see Machinima go? Which was your favourite video from their publishing umbrella? In addition, was this the right decision based on a declining need for such platforms? – Let us know in the comments!