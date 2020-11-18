Mad Catz Announces its M.O.J.O M1 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator in gaming hardware, has today announced the launch of the M.O.J.O. M1, a new and unique gaming mouse designed for those seeking a lightweight, high-performance mouse with a modern design.

Mad Catz M.O.J.O M1 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

The M.O.J.O. M1 is designed from the ground up to be the most comfortable and lightweight mouse possible. Using avian nest design concepts, Mad Catz has created a truly unique visual aesthetic whilst achieving a weight of just 70g. It’s not just for looks either, the asymmetric hollow-pyramid design is able to accommodate both claw and palm grip styles. This means the M.O.J.O. M1 is the perfect partner for marathon gaming sessions, offering both comfort and lightweight precision for those flick-shot moments.

As if the M.O.J.O. M1 wasn’t eye-catching enough already, it also features RGB illumination that can be adjusted directly on the mouse without the need for drivers or software. The unique hollow-pyramid design serves to accentuate the LED effects even further by casting a web of shadows across your mousepad.

At the heart of the M.O.J.O. M1 is the esteemed PixArt PMW3360 optical sensor, offering superior precision and tracking ability that gives gamers the accuracy required for even the most intense battles. The DPI can be adjusted on the fly directly on the mouse, so no additional software is required to dial it in for your playstyle.

Performance & Functionality

The M.O.J.O. M1 is the first-ever mouse to feature the brand new Mad Catz DAKOTA mechanical switches. Traditionally, a mouse switch is triggered when the spring hits a metallic contact. This mechanism creates a residual bouncing effect that can result in multiple signals. A debounce delay algorithm is required to overcome this. The DAKOTA Mechanical Switches adopt a new signal detection technology, enabling instant response made by any of two contact points. This technology precisely processes signal registration and accelerates the switch response time to within only 0.2 milliseconds – 60% faster than other mechanical switches!

Where Can I Learn More?

The Mad Catz M.O.J.O. M1 will be shipping from the end of November. Availability may vary by region. For more on availability and pricing in each territory, please refer to the official Mad Catz M.O.J.O. M1 product website via the link here!

