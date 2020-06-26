Mad Catz F.R.E.Q.4 Gaming Headset Review

/ 1 day ago

Next Page »

Mad Catz F.R.E.Q.4 Gaming Headset Review

If you’re on the market for a new headset, you’re really spoilt for choice these days. Every brand has at least one decent headset, and most of them a big range that would suit just about any budget. Back in the early days of me being at eTeknix, the F.R.E.Q.7 was my personal choice of gaming headset for a couple of years. I think I still have my old Mad Catz stuff somewhere too actually. However, that was a more premium and expensive model. The F.R.E.Q.4 is a bit more affordable. There are two models launched recently, the 2 and the 4. The 2 has 40mm drivers, and the 4 has RGB, virtual surround, and an ANC microphone while the 2 does not.

Mad Catz F.R.E.Q.4 Gaming Headset

At around $60 it’s not the most expensive headset, but it looks like Mad Catz has focused on getting really great hardware into the headset at a very competitive price. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean too much compromise on the build quality, as something has to give to get the price that low. Of course, if you’re getting surround, RGB, ENC, a retractable microphone, and more for this kind of money, it’s a deal we’re all too eager to explore. So let’s get to it!

Features

  • 50mm Drives
  • Chameleon RGB Lighting
  • F.L.U.X. Software Control
  • 7.1 Virtual Surround
  • Retractable Microphone
  • ENC Microphone

What Mad Catz Had to Say

“The F.R.E.Q.4 is equipped with super-sized 50mm Neodymium drivers that produce remarkable audio fidelity. With the advanced virtual 7.1 surround-sound, users can hear directional movements in-game and its noise-cancelling mic delivers crystal-clear audio without the background noise. The Chameleon RGB Lighting provides incredible effects on the earcups of the F.R.E.Q.4, ideal for tournament play!” – Mad Catz

Product Trailer

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend