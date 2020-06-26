Mad Catz F.R.E.Q.4 Gaming Headset Review

If you’re on the market for a new headset, you’re really spoilt for choice these days. Every brand has at least one decent headset, and most of them a big range that would suit just about any budget. Back in the early days of me being at eTeknix, the F.R.E.Q.7 was my personal choice of gaming headset for a couple of years. I think I still have my old Mad Catz stuff somewhere too actually. However, that was a more premium and expensive model. The F.R.E.Q.4 is a bit more affordable. There are two models launched recently, the 2 and the 4. The 2 has 40mm drivers, and the 4 has RGB, virtual surround, and an ANC microphone while the 2 does not.

Mad Catz F.R.E.Q.4 Gaming Headset

At around $60 it’s not the most expensive headset, but it looks like Mad Catz has focused on getting really great hardware into the headset at a very competitive price. Hopefully, that doesn’t mean too much compromise on the build quality, as something has to give to get the price that low. Of course, if you’re getting surround, RGB, ENC, a retractable microphone, and more for this kind of money, it’s a deal we’re all too eager to explore. So let’s get to it!

Features

50mm Drives

Chameleon RGB Lighting

F.L.U.X. Software Control

7.1 Virtual Surround

Retractable Microphone

ENC Microphone

What Mad Catz Had to Say

“The F.R.E.Q.4 is equipped with super-sized 50mm Neodymium drivers that produce remarkable audio fidelity. With the advanced virtual 7.1 surround-sound, users can hear directional movements in-game and its noise-cancelling mic delivers crystal-clear audio without the background noise. The Chameleon RGB Lighting provides incredible effects on the earcups of the F.R.E.Q.4, ideal for tournament play!” – Mad Catz

Product Trailer