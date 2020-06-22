Mad Catz R.A.T.6+ Gaming Mouse Review

The Mad Catz range is something that hasn’t been tested on eTeknix for years now. The company had some issues and fell off the radar for a little while. However, some of the original team managed to grab the business for themselves and brought it back from the brink. Fast forward a few years and they’re FINALLY back on my desk. We kick things off with the R.A.T.6+ and it’s good news for those who loved the original RAT series. They’ve changed very little, just a bit of modernisation of hardware, but the original RAT styling is here, again.

Mad Catz R.A.T.6+ Gaming Mouse

I loved the original RAT mice, they were so unlike anything else out there. Low, wide, mean, adjustable, and overall pretty bloody brilliant. Nothing else out there looks or feels quite like them. Which, makes it all the more awesome that it’s back again. There’s a new sensor, new switches, a touch of modern RGB of course, weight tuning, length adjustment, a sniper button, and more. It’s certainly not short on features!

Features

SENSOR PIXART PMW3360

PIXART PMW3360 DPI RANGE UP TO 12000

UP TO 12000 USB REPORT RATE 125, 250, 500 OR 1000HZ

125, 250, 500 OR 1000HZ TRACKING SPEED TYPICAL 250IPS

TYPICAL 250IPS ACCELERATION 50G

50G FRAME RATE 12,000

12,000 LEFT AND RIGHT MOUSE BUTTON UP TO 50M CLICKS

UP TO 50M CLICKS PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS 11

11 WEIGHT 120G WITHOUT CABLE

What Mad Catz Had to Say

“The R.A.T.6+ is designed to provide you the edge you need in professional gaming. With 12,000 DPI sensor, it does not only ensure the perfect accuracy for tracking the enemies but also offer the balance and quick response while in the battle. R.A.T.6+ also comes fitted with industry-leading OMRON switches (a life expectancy of 20 million clicks), ensuring that your gaming mouse never lets you down in the heat of the battle!” – Mad Catz

Chameleon RGB Lighting