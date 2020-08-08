Mad Catz Unveils the EGO Arcade FightStick & C.A.T. 7 Gamepad

Mad Catz Global Limited, the leading innovators in gaming hardware, is excited to announce two new console products, the EGO Arcade FightStick and the C.A.T. 7 Controller, each boasting multi-format compatibility, stunning designs and a high-specification feature set.

Leading the charge is a triumphant return to fighting game controllers in the form of the EGO Arcade FightStick. Legendary for their dominance in the category, the EGO is a long-awaited return to a fan-favorite Mad Catz range.

Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick

The EGO Arcade FightStick, sports a brand new design with the same renowned commitment to authenticity and quality made famous by Mad Catz. Taking full advantage of the genuine Sanwa Denshi arcade components, the ‘Vewlix style’ chassis with accurate arcade spacing between the 8 action buttons has been created to meet the highest expectations of the fighting game community.

Engineered for customization, the mod-friendly design allows gamers to make-their-mark on the controller, with easy access to customize the top panel, arcade joystick and action buttons. The Sanwa Denshi 8-way ball-top joystick and action buttons look, feel and react just as they do in the arcades, delivering unrivalled accuracy and timing.

The EGO is packed with features that cater to hardcore fighting game players. A key lock function disables certain feature buttons to avoid accidental halt to the game during competitive play and designed in compliance with tournament rules, and the stick mode switch gives players the ability to configure the ball-top joystick to replicate the controller left or right thumb stick or D-Pad actions.

C.A.T. 7 Gamepad

Built around optimized ergonomics designed to stay comfortable through hours of battle, the C.A.T. 7 supports both Windows PC and console platform for multi-format gaming. Ideal for competitive play, the additional 2 profiles and macro functions make complex controls a breeze and the extra 2 tact buttons and 4 paddles can be easily mapped to numerous controller functions. In addition, the C.A.T. 7 features an OLED panel relaying vital guru information and control configuration, while the detachable Micro-USB cable provides simple portability for traveling. The Mad Catz EGO Arcade FightStick and C.A.T. 7 Controller are beginning to ship globally now. Availability may vary by region.

Where Can I Learn More?

Although Mad Catz has not yet confirmed a specific MSRP for either of these controllers they have stated in the press release that both are now available to order with shipping started. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them and their other gaming peripherals, you can check out their official website via the link here!

