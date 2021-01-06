Mad Catz Unveils its R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse

Mad Catz, a leading innovator in gaming hardware, is excited to announce the new R.A.T. DWS gaming mouse, a wireless gaming mouse from the beloved Mad Catz R.A.T. series. Equipped with the hyper-responsive 2 ms DAKOTA mechanical switch, diversified accessories, and a 16K high-end sensor, R.A.T. DWS achieves the ultimate performance, tracking ability, and longevity that other gaming mice can’t compete with.

R.A.T. DWS is one of the most customizable wireless gaming mice in the market. Moreover, the additional modular accessories make every game easier to maneuver. Its adjustable palm rest and swappable pinkie rests can fit into every size of hands and accommodate all grip styles. These two sets of pinkie rest enhance the grip friction and prevent you from having discomfort from long hours of play. With the Mad Catz software, you can set up various advanced hotkeys and macros on each of the 14 buttons onto 4 on-board profiles by which every magic spell or melee skill can be mastered in the fight.

Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse

The R.A.T. DWS is also the first wireless mouse to feature the brand-new Mad Catz DAKOTA mechanical switch. Traditionally, a mouse switch is triggered when the spring hits a metallic contact. This mechanism creates a residual bouncing effect that can result in multiple signals. A debounce delay algorithm is required to overcome this. The DAKOTA Mechanical Switch adopts a new signal detection technology, enabling an instant response to be made by any of two contact points. This technology precisely processes signal registration and accelerates the switch response time to within only 2 milliseconds – 60% faster than other mechanical switches!

Features

R.A.T. DWS is equipped with dual-mode wireless – 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connections. The 2.4 GHz wireless mode allows you to get access to a rapid 1 ms response, while the low-latency Bluetooth mode can sustain up to 300 hours with only a AA battery, which is engineered to optimize power consumption. The advanced PAW3335DB optical sensor offers a hyper-resolution of 16000 DPI, thereby providing a greater sensitivity that allows for an acute level of precision for victory.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Mad Catz has not confirmed any MSRP for their new R.A.T. DWS gaming mouse. They have, however, said that depending on your region, shipping will begin from early February 2021. – For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

