Mafia Game Twitter Account Teases New Announcement!

It’s been around 5 years now since we had a game from the Mafia franchise and, as such, the timing feels about right for something new to be coming our way. Well, following a single word post on their official Twitter account, it seems like your prayers might be set to be answered!

A New Mafia Game is on the Way?

In the Twitter post, on an account which has (incidentally) been silent for 2 years now, they have only said one word. Namely ‘family’. Now, admittedly, for a mafia game that isn’t exactly revealing much. It has, however, already led to a lot of speculation that a brand new game might be in the works or, better still, a remaster of the 2nd-release which was (in many opinions) the best seen so far.

Family. — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 10, 2020

What Do We Think?

While this is certainly no nailed-on confirmation of anything, given the recent trend for remakes and remasters, it does seem most likely that one of the prior games will be re-released with some spit and polish. While a full-blown Mafia 4 is possible, there are largely two reasons why we think that’s doubtful.

Firstly, with the current COVID-19 situation, it’d be a lot easier for a developer to work on a remaster than a whole new game. Additionally, and sorry to those of you who did like it, but Mafia III was largely a colossal disappointment. Not bad, but so mindbogglingly generic! Until some formal confirmation lands, however, we’re firmly in the land of speculation!

So, which would you prefer to see? One of the original games remastered or the 4th installment? In addition, which has been your favorite release from the franchise so far? – Let us know in the comments!