MAINGEAR Announces RUSH ULTIMUS PC with Xeon W-3175X

Overclockable Watercooled Xeon PC

Intel announced their latest Xeon W-3175X CPU yesterday which fits into the LGA3657 socket. Now MAINGEAR is announcing that their RUSH ULTIMUS PC is available, utilizing this powerful 28-core processor.

Since the Xeon W-3175X has an unlocked mutliplier, MAINGEAR also offers their Redline overclocking services for the pre-built PC. Since this processor already has a 255W TDP at stock, excellent cooling is necesary when overclocking. For MAINGEAR, that means using a custom, handcrafted hardline loop with a 980mm radiator.

This powerful hardware also comes inside a new chassis design utilizing 4mm thick sandblasted aluminium. Plus, tinted tempered glass side panels so users can show off their hardware. Furthermore, this also comes with addressable RGB lighting solution to make sure it turns some heads.

RUSH ULTIMUS PC Features

Intel Xeon W-3175X unlocked 28 core Processor

New chassis with premium materials

4mm sandblasted aluminum construction

Tinted tempered glass side panel

Full controllable RGB interior lighting

Available with up to 2x NVIDIA Titan RTX graphics cards

Up to 192GB of high speed DDR4 memory

Options for high speed NVMe SSDs

Exclusive APEX Spectrum RGB liquid cooling

Up to a 980mm of radiator coverage

How Much is the MAINGEAR RUSH ULTIMUS PC?

Expect to shell out at least $14,899 USD for the base model version. MAINGEAR also offers various customization features including various automotive paint finishes.