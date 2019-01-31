MAINGEAR Announces RUSH ULTIMUS PC with Xeon W-3175X

Overclockable Watercooled Xeon PC

Intel announced their latest Xeon W-3175X CPU yesterday which fits into the LGA3657 socket. Now MAINGEAR is announcing that their RUSH ULTIMUS PC is available, utilizing this powerful 28-core processor.

Since the Xeon W-3175X has an unlocked mutliplier, MAINGEAR also offers their Redline overclocking services for the pre-built PC. Since this processor already has a 255W TDP at stock, excellent cooling is necesary when overclocking. For MAINGEAR, that means using a custom, handcrafted hardline loop with a 980mm radiator.

This powerful hardware also comes inside a new chassis design utilizing 4mm thick sandblasted aluminium. Plus, tinted tempered glass side panels so users can show off their hardware. Furthermore, this also comes with addressable RGB lighting solution to make sure it turns some heads.

RUSH ULTIMUS PC Features

  • Intel Xeon W-3175X unlocked 28 core Processor
  • New chassis with premium materials
  • 4mm sandblasted aluminum construction
  • Tinted tempered glass side panel
  • Full controllable RGB interior lighting
  • Available with up to 2x NVIDIA Titan RTX graphics cards
  • Up to 192GB of high speed DDR4 memory
  • Options for high speed NVMe SSDs
  • Exclusive APEX Spectrum RGB liquid cooling
  • Up to a 980mm of radiator coverage
  • Available with MAINGEAR’s Superstock Handcrafted water-cooling,
  • Options for MAINGEAR‘s True Automotive Paint Finishes
  • Lifetime US-based support

How Much is the MAINGEAR RUSH ULTIMUS PC?

Expect to shell out at least $14,899 USD for the base model version. MAINGEAR also offers various customization features including various automotive paint finishes.

