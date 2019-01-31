MAINGEAR Debuts Pulse 15 and Pulse 17 RTX GPU Laptops

Featuring the Latest GeForce RTX GPU

MAINGEAR is announcing the launch of their new Pulse 15 and Pulse 17 gaming notebooks. Both are equipped with NVIDIA‘s latest Turing-based RTX 20-series GPUs. Delivering higher framerates than ever before.

Both laptops feature a thin and light design, with the Pulse 15 being only 0.86″ thin and weighing in at 4.4lbs. Meanwhile, the Pulse 17 weighs 5.2 lbs and is 0.98″ thin.

The Pulse 15 is available with an Intel Core i7-8750H and NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB GPU. Users can also opt for an RTX 2060 6GB or a previous generation GTX 1060 6GB. Display options include 15.6″ Full HD IPS-type with 72% NTSC anti-glare.

Storage options for the Pulse 15 include up to 2TB Samsung 970 Evo, 2TB or 2TB Intel 660P M.2 NVMe SSD. Extra storage is also available with up to 1TB 5400RPM 2.5″ HDD or up to 4TB Samsung 860 EVO SSD.

The Pulse 17 on the other hand is available with the same Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and similar storage configuration options. Except users can only get it with the RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 GPU. The display is also larger at 17″ and is a full HD 144Hz matte display.

How Much are These MAINGEAR RTX Laptops?

The MAINGEAR Pulse 15 with RTX 2060 starts at $1646 USD. The RTX 2070 version starts at $1846 USD, and the GTX 1060 version starts at only $1499 USD.

On the other hand, the Pulse 17 with RTX 2070 GPU starts $1899 USD.