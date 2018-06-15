Maingear Launches Lighter and More Powerful Pulse 15 Laptop

Refreshing the Pulse 15 Gaming Laptop

Maingear has updated their Pulse 15 gaming laptop with a new lighter and more powerful model. The new Pulse 15 is only 0.86-inches thin making it sleeker and more portable than ever. Furthermore, it is built with a hybrid metal and polycarbonate, creating for a durable yet lightweight package. The entire laptop measures 14.13″ x 9.29″ x 0.86″ and weighs 4.4lbs.

Inside, Maingear is also upgrading the hardware inside. Now packing an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H. This CPU is a 6-core, 12-threaded processor running at 2.20GHz and turbos up to 4.10GHz when necessary. This can be partnered up with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of Samsung‘s 970 Pro M.2 NVMe storage.

What New Features Can Gamers Expect from the New Pulse 15?

Gamers will be glad to hear that it is now sporting an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU. This makes it a very capable gaming laptop for the 1080p 15.6-inch 72% NTSC Anti-Glare IPS-type display. Despite being a 15.6-inch laptop, it is in a 14-inch body. Which means the bezels are slimmer and looks much modern compared to other gaming notebooks.

The new Pulse 15 also sports an RGB backlit mechanical keyboard. It even retains the numeric keypad, so it is ideal for work as well.

How Much is the Maingear Pulse 15 Notebook?

The base configuration with 8GB of DDR4 and 1TB 7200RPM HDD starts at just $1,399. That price is very good considering you still get the i7 CPU and the GTX 1060 GPU.

Maingear is also very flexible when it comes to adding extras, offering automotive-class glossy finishes and even custom art covering. Plus, unlike other laptop makers, Maingear’s products come with zero bloatware and lifetime service support.

For more information, visit the official Pulse 15 product page.