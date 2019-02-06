Major Shareholder Abandons Nvidia After Disappointing Year

Nvidia Lose Major Shareholder

It’s not exactly a secret that the Nvidia 20XX range of graphics cards hasn’t exactly been a winner with consumers. This isn’t to say that they’re not decent performs, but it is perhaps the price more than anything that is putting people off.

However you look at it, it’s been a rather disappointing financial year for the company and it seems it may have led to a rather shocking announcement.

In a report via PCGamesN, Japanese Investment company Softbank has officially sold off their entire stock in the company. An investor who was believed to be the graphics card giants 4th largest private investor.

Why Have They Sold Up?

It should be noted, for the sake of fairness, that the company had been for well over a year scaling back their investment in Nvidia. With the recent downturn in the company though, and the significant hit to the share price, Softbank is believed to have lost around £2.7bn.

To put the share price drop into context we would need to give you some figures. The current Nvidia share price is around $155. In late 2017, however, this was around $290. With a near 50% drop in around 12-months is pretty shocking by any standard.

We’re not going to go as far to say that Nvidia is in trouble. There may, however, be more than a little belt-tightening in the near future. Well, unless the 1660 graphics card becomes insanely popular.

What do you think? – Could Nvidia be facing financial difficulties? Let us know in the comments!