Man Arrested After YouTube HQ Visit To Get His Account Back

Man Visits YouTube HQ To Get His Account Back!

Now, if you’re looking to try and make it as a YouTube personality, then having your account deleted just when you start out is clearly going to be a bit of a frustrating experience. One man in America did, however, find that after posting his first video, his account was deleted.

Putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with 5, he decided that YouTube had decided to shut him down. As such, he visited their HQ in California and demanded that his account be reinstated.

Just in case you were curious, the video itself was reportedly some form of ‘get rich quick scheme’. A video his own father described as “bizarre” and “rambling”.

There is, however, as you might expect, more to this story than meets the eye. You see, YouTube didn’t delete his account… but someone did…

More Than Meets The Eye!

In a report via the Verge, it turns out that, for reasons unclear, it was the man’s wife who actually deleted the account. Probably based on what she, like the father, felt wasn’t a positive video. Fearing his reaction to this, however, she instead decided to blame the faceless organisation that is YouTube.

In his answer, however, the man drove 3,300 miles (yes, that’s not a typo) to the headquarters demanding his account back. As you might imagine, he wasn’t entirely in a ‘good place’ mentally when he arrived and was shortly arrested due to his beligerant behavior.

Mental Illness

The man has reportedly a long history with mental illness after a car accident several years prior to the incident. It is, however, surprisingly common for people to turn up at tech companies doors expecting resolutions to their problems.

As such, many companies have invested rather heavily in security and it seems, on this occassion, they were probably grateful for it!

