Man Arrested For Selling Netflix & Spotify Passwords

Man Arrested For Selling Passwords!

With various subscription-based services offering you access to music, films or TV, it is of course, critical to ensure that your password is good and regularly updated. When you own access to an account that, for example, allows multiple-simultaneous logins, it’s hard to know whether it is just you using it.

Well, in a report via CNET, it might be time for a fresh password update. Why? Well, a man in Australia has been arrested for reportedly selling access to nearly a million Netflix and Spotify accounts.

Multiple-Users

Exactly how the information was gathered is unclear. It does, however, seem to have largely been obtained via phishing and information circulation presumably over the dark web.

At the time of his arrest though, the man operated a website. This offered users access to nearly a million accounts for a nominal fee. These included Netflix, Spotify and Hulu. While it is unclear how long the website operated, what is clear is that it made him a significant amount of money!

Making Money

At the time of the arrest, it is believed that the man may have earned over $200,000 through his illegal password sales. As above, unauthorised account access isn’t as unusual as you might think. Additionally, many users wouldn’t even know where to begin to check if this was happening to them.

The simple rule of thumb is to always be careful who has access to your subscription accounts and, in addition, consider changing your passwords every now and then!

What do you think? Has your account ever been comprimised? How did you find out? – Let us know in the comments!