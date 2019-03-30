Man Guilty Of Swatting Death Sentenced To 20 Years

Swatting Death Man Given 20-Year Sentence

Over the last few years, a rather pervasive trend hit the internet. More prevalent in the US, if there was someone online who disgrunted you and you knew their address, it wasn’t uncommon to pull a ‘prank’ known as ‘swatting’.

This would essentially revolve around contacting their local police advising them that the individual at the address had made some inciteful comments or actions and was in the possession of firearms. The intention being that armed police would raid the house ideally when it is all being livestreamed.

In a report via GamesIndustry, however, following a ‘swatting’ incident that led to the victim being killed, the man who ‘called it in’ has been sentenced to 20-years in prison.

How Did This Happen?

Following an online altercation over Call of Duty, a person was threatened to be swatted by Tyler Barriss. The person in question gave a false address which belonged to Andrew Finch. A man who had absolutely no connection to the game.

While specific details are unclear, Tyler Barriss put police under the impression that there was a hostage situation at the property and, upon the police arriving, Andrew Finch was shot dead on his doorstep.

Multiple Offenses!

During the case, it was heard that Tyler Barriss had previous engaged in many other swatting calls. As such, based on the consequences of this one, he has been given a 20-year prison sentence.

This is believed to be the single largest sentence ever given for this offence. It should, hopefully, act as a cautionary tale for any other morons who would consider pulling such a stunt.

What do you think? Was the sentence harsh or not long enough? – Let us know in the comments!