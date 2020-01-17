Man “Hijacks” Airport Monitor To Play Some Apex Legends

I think anyone who has some semi-regular experience of airports will know that the ‘waiting’ is one of the most frustrating aspects. You wait to check-in, you wait to get through security, you wait to get through the next security point, you wait in waiting area A to eventually be moved along to waiting area B, you wait to board the flight and, once on it, you wait for it to take off!

After all that, the only thing I’m waiting for is for the flight attendant to bring along the alcohol trolley.

In a report via Kotaku, however, one man in America decided that, while waiting for his flight, he’d ‘hijack’ one of the information display monitors. Specifically, to sneak in a few rounds of Apex Legends on his PS4.

Man ‘Hijacks’ Airport Monitor for some PS4 Fun!

Connecting his PS4 to a display used to give directions around the airport, the man decided to have a few rounds of Apex Legends. You know, as something to pass the time while he waited for his flight. Witnesses describe very specifically hearing the word “hijacking” on the security scanner and the man was shortly approached by some rather serious-looking people.

Now, as you might expect, they told him (rather tersely) to cease and desist his activities. It is reported, however, that he enquired (rather politely) if it was ok if he just finished his round.

As you might expect, he was told no. And before you ask, no! We don’t know how his game was going at the time!

What Do We Think?

Well, it’s certainly an interesting method to pass the time at their airport. We wouldn’t, however, recommend that you try this out. While he doesn’t seem to have caused any harm with his Apex Legends antics, I daresay the vast majority of airport security will take a rather dim view of this!

Personally, I consider just ‘hijacking’ a plug socket in public somewhat daring! This, however, is on a whole other level!

What do you think? Have you ever seen any instances of gaming ‘hijacking’? Do you think security should’ve let him finish his round? – Let us know in the comments!