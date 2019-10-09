Man Stole $40k of Gear from Valve Using a Recycle Bin

/ 1 min ago
Man Stole $40k of Gear from Valve Using a Recycle Bin

Every now and then a story comes across my desk that’s just a bit stranger than usual. Today is one of those days. It’s not “tech news” as such, as much as it was “tech theft”. A man in Washington allegedly stole over $40,000 of goods from Valve. You know, the legendary studio that still hasn’t make Half-Life 3!

Valve

What’s amazing is that the suspect, Shawn Shaputis, broke in more than once! He visited the offices multiple times on different occasions with a recycle bin. He simply wheeled it into the office, filled it up, and wheeled it out. He even took a bunch of games he lifted to GameStop to trade for cash. Most likely $20k worth of games for $3.17… Just a guess.

Warrant

He has admitted to breaking into the office. However, he was also arrested for steaming a FedEx truck, and leading police on a high-speed chase. This isn’t his first offence either, and amazingly, he’s still out doing it. As KIRO 7 news put it “he keeps getting out of jail”. He’s STILL not in custody and has a court appearance this week. If he skill, they’ll put out a warrant. Until then, however, he’s “free” to get up to his old tricks.

Half Life 3

If he was looking for evidence of Half-Life 3, he obviously didn’t find anything. Or perhaps he did, and this is all a big conspiracy to cover it up… thoughts in the comments please.

Topics: ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives