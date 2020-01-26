Man Sues Runescape For Muting Him In-Game (He Loses)

Runescape, despite being nearly 20 years old, still remains a remarkably popular game. Admittedly, those who have stuck with it over this period of time are probably a little obsessed with it. Hopefully, though, the relationship between gamer and game is still a healthy one.

In a report via Eurogamer, it seems that one person has become more than a little angry at the games developer ‘Jagex’. So much, in fact, that he actually decided to take them to court.

What had they done to warrant this action I hear you ask? Well, put simply, they’d muted his account in the game.,

Man Sues Runescape Developer Over Muting Him In-Game

The above is his handwritten court submission over his legal case again ‘Jagex’. As you can see for yourself, the man clearly believes that the mute violated his free speech, human rights, and also represented a violation of due process. While allowing the jury to decide how much money he should be awarded (not, incidentally, that this came anywhere near a jury before being thrown out) he 2nd request was that they removed the mute on his account.

Now, if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably got a big grin on your face. You’re also, possibly, shaking your head in disbelieve. I promise you though, this isn’t the Twilight Zone. This really happened!

What Do We Think?

Put simply, if he got muted in Runescape, it was probably well-deserved. While you can, of course, appeal a mute with the developer, this is perhaps the first instance I have seen of someone actually taking this to court though! At least the judge had the good sense to throw this out as it, quite rightly, probably deserved.

Oh well, as the expression goes – Only in America!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!