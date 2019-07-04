Manli Announces Their Upcoming Nvidia ‘Super’ Releases

Manli Reveal Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

With Nvidia formally confirming the existence of the ‘Super’ range of graphics cards (not that we didn’t already know) we have seen a number of manufacturers piling up to reveal their own products in the range. This time comes the turn of Manli who have revealed both their base and higher specification ‘Gallardo’ models.

RTX 2060 Super

2070 ‘Super’

2080 Super

What Does Manli Have to Say?

Manli GeForce RTX SUPER series is powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture, bringing superfast GPU with more cores, higher clocks and faster memory to enjoy up to 25% faster than the original RTX 20 Series. Meanwhile, Manli GeForce RTX SUPER family comes with new image of packaging design and various cooling solutions, from “Thai Chi” symbol of Blower style of fan, mini Twin Cooler, Triple Cooler, Gallardo series of triple cooler with LED lights and Gallardo series of triple cooler with customized LED effects to satisfy with vary needs. – Videocardz

What Do We Think?

The early indications say that the ‘Super’ cards are looking very promising. Albeit, slightly contentious on pricing. Be sure, however, to check out our ‘Super’ release guide here and our website for all upcoming ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you impressed with Manli’s designs? In addition, are you planning to make the ‘Super’ upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!